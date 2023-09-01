Video: Brain Jotter Calls Out Davido, Obi Cubana and Ohers as He Offers Financial Assistance to Woman with Skin Ulcer

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie aka Brainjotter, a Nigerian content creator, recently sparked strong sentiments in the internet community when he shared a video on his page. This video shows a sick woman who is a big fan of his work.

In the video published on his Facebook, Brainjotter explained how he met this woman after seeing a video of her using a syringe with bandages wrapped around her legs.

The woman in the video affectionately referred to Brainjotter as her source of pain alleviation. The comedian stated that after watching the video, he attempted to contact the woman through the DM of the person who originally put the tape online.

Brainjotter mentioned that during his conversation with the woman’s daughter, he learned that she was facing a severe health challenge – a terminal case of Skin Ulcer – and was in the process of undergoing surgery.

The comedian traveled to Abuja to personally meet the woman at the Abuja Teaching Hospital and covered the entire cost of her surgery, with assistance from his colleague OGB Recent.

In the lengthy video, the comedian called out famous celebrity philanthropists, Obi Cubana, Davido, Tunde Ednut and co for never publicly sharing what it feels like when they help people in dire need.