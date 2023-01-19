ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Bovi shares chat with friend begging him for money despite an unpaid debt of 15 years

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 341 Less than a minute

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

popular comedian, Bovi has shared a screenshot of his chat with a friend who has been owing him money for 15 years.

The friend recently reached out to Bovi to beg for N500K to complete his rent.

Bovi replied, reminding the friend that he lent him N25K when they were in Igbinedion University almost 15 years ago and he never got his money back.

“I never forget! Memo to all.” Bovi wrote as he shared the chat.

In another slide, Bovi wrote: “Lean on me no mean say make you press me die sha.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 341 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

24 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

9 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button