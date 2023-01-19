Video: Bovi shares chat with friend begging him for money despite an unpaid debt of 15 years

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

popular comedian, Bovi has shared a screenshot of his chat with a friend who has been owing him money for 15 years.

The friend recently reached out to Bovi to beg for N500K to complete his rent.

Bovi replied, reminding the friend that he lent him N25K when they were in Igbinedion University almost 15 years ago and he never got his money back.

“I never forget! Memo to all.” Bovi wrote as he shared the chat.

In another slide, Bovi wrote: “Lean on me no mean say make you press me die sha.”