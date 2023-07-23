Video: “Bombastic side eye” –Zinoleesky stares at big boy who nearly blind him with N100 notes at club [video]

A video has been making the rounds on social media of popular Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez better known as Zinoleesky dishing out a bombastic side eye at a recent event.

Zinoleesky, the “Ma Pariwo” crooner, was spotted on stage performing for his Delta State audience till a “big boy” inside the crowd went wrong in his actions.

While Zinoleesky, who recently purchased a Ferrari valued N149M, appeared on stage, the audience cheered him on by raining money on him.

A fan, on the other hand, chose to act the opposite and stoned his N100 notes on Zinoleesky’s face, which the singer found utterly disgusting.

Zinoleesky in his reaction makes a standstill for a while as he gives the fan a combination of Bombastic and offensive side eyes showing his utmost displeasure towards the fan.

As expected, the video generated several reactions, while some slammed the fan for throwing money at Zinoleesky as they imagine what could have happen if it was Burnaboy, others begs Zino to forgive him adding that the “big boy” might be under the influence of alcohol.

Watch the video below;

reacting to the post;

@JulieIfe: That’s actually annoying to be honest.

eazymhibaby: See the way zino look that guy.

@Quopedia_com: See as he look am.

@Simply_Stephs: He must not spray the money directly to his face, he was sha doing notice me.

solu_yung_bill: The facial attitude and standing still is not needed. You are an artist performing and pausing with such expression for someone like me will kee the vibes immediately 🙄 make una de learn from una oga dem. If you don make money then leave performance and be eating your money.

only_one_deema: Why him go stone Ferrari owner 100 naria o wrong nau 😂.

parker_ojugo: Zino no vex the guy don high on paraga.

@AOmozoya: Them wan use money burst him eye.

@presiioloye: Nah rubbish d guy do, dats not spraying money nah stoning money😂.