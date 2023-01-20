Video: “Bobrisky’s time is over, I am the latest girl in town”- James Brown declares [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For years now, Bobrisky has been reigning supreme as the Queen of crossdressing but all that changed since James Brown entered the game.

Contrversial crossdresser, James Brown seems to be igniting war with his senior colleague, Bobrisky as he uncrowns Bobrisky.

The drag queen has no doubt unsitted Bobrisky and has won his way into the hearts of many celebrities.

In a trending video, James Brown could be heard telling some group of people that he is the lastest girl in town.

According to him, Bobrisky’s reign is over and he is now the Queen, while Bobrisky, is the Queen Mother.

“Time Bobrisky ti lo. Emi lo was in charge ni sin. Emi ni latest girl in town. Queen Mother ni Bobrisky, I am a queen”, he said in Yoruba.

This isn’t the first time James Brown as declared himself the new Queen.