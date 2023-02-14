ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Bobrisky shows off his valentine’s gift from billionaire boyfriend

As the world celebrate Valentine’s day, Bobrisky has shown off the massive gift she received from from billionaire boyfriend

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of the early gift he received from his boyfriend a few hours before Valentine.

I’m rich and need to flaunt my wealth – Bobrisky reveals why he shows off a flamboyant lifestyle

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, has stirred the internet with his early valentine’s gift.

The controversial Bobrisky shared a screenshot of the early gift he received from his boyfriend a few hours before Valentine.

Bobrisky disclosed the money gift via his Snapchat profile.

He shared a screenshot of the five million naira credit alert he received.

He wrote, “Valentines gift came early from my boyfriend”.



DJ Cuppy shows off her massive valentine’s gift from fiancé

Taking to her Instagram page, DJ Cuppy showed off a bouquet, a love card attached to it, some chats and foot fetishism.

On the card, Ryan Taylor affirmed his love for Cuppy while noting that they will spend the rest of thier lives together.

The card reads: “To the love of my life and my soon to be wife, we will be together for the rest of our lives”.

Captioning her post, Cuppy wrote: “Everyday is Valentine’s day with this one Ryan Taylor”.

