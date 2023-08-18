ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Bobrisky Replaces his Father with Another Person, Days After His demise

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 29 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read

Bobrisky cancels his birthday plans following father’s death

Bobrisky, a well-known Nigerian crossdresser, recently shared a post on social media that having a new father has given him comfort.

The socialite recently lost his father, and he made a post indicating that he will miss the elderly man who used to annoy him with phone calls.

Even though he was still in grief, Bobrisky stated that his current partner was now his father, and he prayed to God to keep him safe for him

see the post below;

Reacting to the post;

@Collinsmorgan1459: “Mugu all ur money u no build better house for ur papa.”

@heisdaniway: “May he soul rip but you sef I blame you ooo you no wan born ni ur mama and papa dey no see there grandchildren’s tf “

@dotted_458: “Make god no let us born rubbish ooo “

@stargold__: “Boyfriend and boyfriend “

@bataigbadun: “Make I no go develop headache on another man’s palava ‍♂️” petlyprints_: “It’s well with you shim.”

@ellaa.choco: “What’s this, I was saying people should stop trolling him because he is mourning his dad now this”

@tee_blezee: “You dey use your papa chase clout.”

@gistandmemesblog: “You don start again idirisu “

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 29 mins ago
0 307 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Veteran Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, Shares Candid Reflections on Childhood Challenges

27 mins ago

Reactions As Deborah Enenche Shares New Photos Of Herself In A Stunning Outfit.

38 mins ago

Video: Award-Winning Nigerian Singer, Wizkid Loses His Mother to The Cold Hands of Death

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Hours After Attack on Ilebaye, Ike Onyema’s Instagram Page Got Hacked

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button