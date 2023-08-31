ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Bobrisky dazzles as he celebrates birthday with breath taking outfit

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky Celebrates birthday in a classic way while releasing stylish photo shoots.

The socialite from Lagos turns 32 today, August 31, 2023, and has made a point of dressing to impress.

Bobrisky published stunning images of himself wearing a pink dress with impeccable tailoring and striking a pose fit for the cover of a vogue publication.

He simply wished himself a happy birthday and all the good things in life, keeping his message succinct and to the point.

The so-called Rich Mummy of Lagos wrote this.

I’d like to wish you a happy birthday.

The only thing I want to do is wish myself happiness.

Gistlover recollects the transvestite making the announcement that he would forego his custom of celebrating his birthday each year in order to honor his recently deceased father.

