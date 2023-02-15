Video: Bobrisky claims his driver used N2m from his account to spoil himself

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian transvestite, Idris ”Bobrisky” Okuneye has revealed the outrageous amount his driver allegedly spent on alcohol.

According to the Lagos socialite, the man took over N2 million from his account and used it to buy bottles of alcholic drinks.

The crossdresser wrote: “My driver has use over 2m to buy alcohol from my account today. Dis guy sha want to get drunk I will drive myself home because I cannot let someone hit my head on a pole.”





Bobrisky shows off his valentine’s gift from billionaire boyfriend

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, has stirred the internet with his early valentine’s gift.

The controversial Bobrisky shared a screenshot of the early gift he received from his boyfriend a few hours before Valentine.

Bobrisky disclosed the money gift via his Snapchat profile.

He shared a screenshot of the five million naira credit alert he received.