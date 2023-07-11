Video: Bobrisky Causes Commotion Online as He Finally Shows Off the End Product of His Surgery [Video]

Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, recently caused a stir online by showing off her newly acquired b-acksi/de.

Bobrisky, the self-proclaimed “Mummy of Lagos,” has been one of the popular topics on social media after he requested prayers before going under the knife for yet another BBL to enhance his hips and bum.

Bobrisky confirmed a few days ago that he had successfully completed his BBL surgery and, by extension, exposes it to the world, stating that he incurred multiple bruises.

He wrote;“Got myself a new bum, I pray all my bruises clear ASAP”

Bobrisky however shared a new video of him tied in a wrapper at the clinic as he limps while working showing that he is still feeling more pain following the BBL surgery.

Watch the video below;

how netizens reacted after Bobrisky shows off her newly acquired backside;

smarty.lee: Dem no suppose arrest this man so burst dat he yansh wit pin. How man go dey do yansh.

shinejohanna_: Our problem in Nigeria is letter B Buhari, Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, Boko Haram, BBnNaija, Bet9ja, Bestie & Bola T.

paulagram: Nigerians problem start with letter “B” BobRisky , BetNaija, Bola Tinubu , blessing CEO , BBL, Bumbum , Boko Haram , BBNaija, Daniel Regha, Portable , Uche ,

storm001__: Do you guys still remember that he’s still a man ?

adenugayetundewalimot: It’s well, it’s how this man is always misleading young youths.

awele231: Wetin be dis senior man dey waka like lady wey just come out for labour room, I don die.

toby_loba: At this rate Bob fit go win Miss Nigeria o.