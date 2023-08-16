Video: Bobrisky cancels his birthday plans following father’s death

Famous crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has canceled his birthday plans in honor of his father.

The socialite, who will turn 32 on August 31st, announced on Instagram that he has canceled his birthday plans.

He has decided to organize a magnificent funeral for his father in 41 days.

Bobrisky claimed that he had sobbed uncontrollably over the tragic news since, despite his age, losing his father is unbearable.

“Have canceled my birthday party. Instead, I will be doing my dad’s final burial in 41 days. He died at age 78 days.

Have cried and cried I’m now tired. No matter how our parents are old you will never want them to go”.

Bobrisky Deletes Instagram Posts as He Mourns Dad’s Death in Special Way

Bobrisky confirmed the death of his dad via his Snapchat page on Monday afternoon. Although, he did not reveal the cause of his father’s death.

He wrote; “Guys, I lost my dad dis morning.”

A recent check on his Instagram page shows that the socialite had taken down most of the posts, leaving only six. The latest post was four days ago.