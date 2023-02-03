ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BNXN excited as Davido congratulates him on arrival of his Bentley [Screenshot]

  • In the chat, Davido talked about the ride and said he was thinking about it just recently. He went on to congratulate the 'Omo Elewa' crooner.
“I Don Miss You Diee”- Buju Shares His Chat With Davido As He Congratulates Him on the Arrival of His Bentley

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Daniel Benson, a.k.a BNXN, has shared a chat between him and superstar artiste, David ”Davido” Adeleke.

The DMW boss sent the award-winning musician congratulations via the DM after his Bentley arrived in Lagos, Nigeria.

BNXN won the Next Rated category at the 2022 Headies Award which held in Atlanta, Georgia and the prize car was a Bentley.

In the chat, Davido talked about the ride and said he was thinking about it just recently. He went on to congratulate the ‘Omo Elewa’ crooner.

An excited BNXN, told Davido that he had missed him so much. “I don miss you dieeeeee,” he wrote.

