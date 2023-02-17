Video: BNXN ex-girlfriend Peggy throws shade at him after he threatened to fight anyone who comes for her [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peggy, the ex-girlfriend of afrobeats singer BNXN has shared a cryptic post after the singer promised to drop his celebrity to fight anyone who comes for her following the ongoing podcast saga.

Recall yesterday, singer BNXN managed to make headlines after he dragged IG influencer Caramel and co-podcasters for believing that submission must always be transactional in relationship.

Caramel and other ladies while on the podcast tagged “Rants Bants and Confessions” managed to get people talking as they noted that there is nothing wrong in a lady putting price on her kpekus and by extension defend their decision by letting people know that it happens in animals as well using a Safari experience.

However BNXN formerly called BNXN refers to the lady as being silly. He said ““Bruh who is sharing podcast mics to Dimwits?”

While clapping back at BNXN, Caramel and fellow podcaster Lydia made reference to BNXN ex-girlfriend Peggy who refers to the singer as being broke following her leaked tape with another woman that hit the internet.

Caramel further attacked BNXN as she noted that the singer comes out to announce that her ex-girlfriend gift her iPhone despite the fact that she dumped him.

Reacting to this, BNXN said he is ready to drop his celebrity status to fight whoever comes for his unforgettable ex-girlfriend.

BNXN via his Snapchat account wrote,*

“Deleting everything cause I’m only online cause I got new music out. Struggle for your clout elsewhere, I don try for una, but I DARE any of you to speak on Peggy, I’ll drop this celebrity shit aside. Gracias and love to the beautiful woman that can think and don’t need anybody for anything.”

Meanwhile the ex-girlfriend on the other hand made a cryptic post saying she doesn’t know the singer.

See reactions below;

xpensive4u: The Ex no just happy say buju nyash be like woman o… Na wetin separate them be that .. buju nyash dey turn her off.

coco_ria_02: Clown only you insults and berates women only u again is obsessed with them I don tell men if u don’t like what women do u should kuku date your fellow men na.

thiopiae: Haa! Peggy! You no do well ! 😮 You don’t who this man is keh ? Dear Kings, always use 23 hours 30 mins out of the 24 hours you have in a day to fear women. The remaining 30 mins should be for who doesn’t fear women. 😂

wanita_wanie: Peggy be like you love me this much and you cheated😂😂 Please Rest I don’t know you.

iamkingdinero1: Think say we when Dey do hoook up no know Wetin our eyes see for Delilah scissors hand ? She barber the hair when Dey our Brockus join 😂.