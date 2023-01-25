Video: BNaija’s Nina Ivy reportedly welcomes second child, three months after marriage saga

Congratulatory messages have started pouring for the reality star on the birth of her second child.

It has been reported that former BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy has become a Mother again for the second time and currently recovering from the labor room drama.

Nina who has been inactive on social media for weeks now welcomed her second baby barely three months after getting married to an African-American, Chris Miller.

The couple reportedly met sometime in 2021 and dated for seven months before finally tying the knot privately in court the USA.

According to different sources, the duo had their court marriage in April 2022, and Nina Ivy has since changed her name on all her social media platforms to her husband’s name; Nina Ivy Miller.

It would be recalled that Nina Ivy was reportedly married traditionally to a certain Anthony who didn’t show up at the traditional wedding in 2020 raising eyebrows on Nigerian social media; she reportedly faked the traditional marriage to escape from the “baby mama” tag which Nigerians used derogatorily.

The reality star no doubt has been in so many controversies on relationships, the reason she kept this one private.

Congratulatory messages have started pouring for the reality star on the birth of her second child.