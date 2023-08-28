Video: Blessing Okoro has the worst BBL I’ve seen – Pretty Mike claims

Pretty Mike, a socialite, has sparked a sensation on social media after claiming that Blessing Okoro had the worst BBL he has ever seen in Nigeria.

Remember how Blessing Okoro, a self-described relationship guru also known as Blessing CEO, disclosed earlier this year that she would be getting another liposuction procedure to further enhance her behind,

Blessing Okoro shared a video of herself flaunting her new curves on social media a few weeks after making her major news.

Pretty Mike criticized Blessing Okoro’s BBL, calling it the worst he has ever witnessed in Nigeria, when discussing the best and worst BBL performed by celebrities.

Pretty Mike made this comment during a podcast discussion on ‘Terms and Conditions’.