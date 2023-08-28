ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Blessing Okoro has the worst BBL I’ve seen – Pretty Mike claims

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 Less than a minute

Pretty Mike, a socialite, has sparked a sensation on social media after claiming that Blessing Okoro had the worst BBL he has ever seen in Nigeria.

Remember how Blessing Okoro, a self-described relationship guru also known as Blessing CEO, disclosed earlier this year that she would be getting another liposuction procedure to further enhance her behind,

Blessing Okoro shared a video of herself flaunting her new curves on social media a few weeks after making her major news.

Pretty Mike criticized Blessing Okoro’s BBL, calling it the worst he has ever witnessed in Nigeria, when discussing the best and worst BBL performed by celebrities.

Pretty Mike made this comment during a podcast discussion on ‘Terms and Conditions’.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I’m Trolling Neo, Cos We’ve Seen Him Say Different And Act Different So He Should Be Free – Erica

14 mins ago

Video: “I almost committed suicide” — Iyanya opens up on what stopped him

1 hour ago

Video: “My legs started shaking, tongue dried up” — Kiddwaya speaks on near-death experience

1 hour ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike reveals why he has been soft in Biggie’s house

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button