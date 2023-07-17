Video: Blessing CEO set to undergo another surgery to enhance her behind

Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship expert, has revealed she plans to have another liposuction surgery to improve her behind.

This follows the procedures of two socialites, Nina Ivy and crossdresser Bobrisky, with their respective doctors.

She took to social media to share a video of herself displaying all of her body’s curves.

She bemoaned her recent weight gain and stated that she needs to see her doctor soon to improve her behind.

“I may have to do another liposuction. I am putting on so much weight. Doctor here I come, I no get power for gym,” she lamented.

See post below:

One can tattoo anybody’s name” – Blessing CEO speaks on dating IVD

Relationship expertBlessing CEOclaims that their relationship isn’t evidenced by the fact that popular auto dealer IK Ogbonna, a.k.a. IVD, has a tattoo of her name.

In a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats, she made this declaration in order to dispel rumors regarding her relationship with the car dealer.

She claims that just because he got her name tattooed doesn’t mean they are in a relationship. She mentioned how IVD also had tattoos of his wife and children on his body.

She said:

“One can tattoo anybody’s name on one’s hand. I have Denrele’s name on my hand; does it mean I am dating him? I have more than five people’s names on my hand, and we are not related. IVD also has his (late) wife’s name, her face and names of all his children tattooed on his body. I did not know IVD as of the time the matter was trending. I defended him innocently. If I had something to do with him, I would not even say a word.”

The self acclaimed relationship expert also addressedcritical statementsmade about how she dresses:

“I dress very classy. Many are just looking for something to talk about. You can say my outfits are a bit controversial, but I wear clothes depending on where I am going. You do not expect me to wear a suit to the beach, or call me tacky when I wear a bikini.”

Blessing also spoke on her recent problems with the Nigerian Police. According to her late late bimbo’s sister who had accused her of contributing to her younger sister’s death was chasing clout.

“I was ambushed and taken to court. The woman who made a complaint against me accused me of contributing to the death of her younger sister, but that is not true. I never knew or met them before. I talked about the case like every other topic on social media. I don’t know why she picked on me. She was just looking for clout, but I did not give her that attention,”she said.