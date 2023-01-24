Video: “Bless me with a billionaire”- Uriel Oputa prays for a rich husband as she clocks her 35 [photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa celebrates her 35th birthday today and she ceased the opportunity to pray for her heart desire.

Sharing gorgeous birthday pictures, reality TV star said she will thank her creator for all he has done and prayed that he blesses her with a billionaire husband as she begins the new year.

Captioning her pictures, Uriel wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Uriel Ngozika chukwu “Agam Ekele jehovah Mgbe nile Mgbe Nile ka’otito ya ga Adim n’onu” (Bless me with a billionaire oo Jehovah o) onye ji cashi!!”

Uriel Oputa reveals her type of man

A few months back, Uriel Oputa revealed the kind of quality she wants in a man.

Being a chef and one who has always lamented about needing a man in her life, Uriel took to her Instagram story to reveal that she can’t date a man who has bad eating habits.

Stating her reason, Uriel said once they get to the romantic aspects of the relationship, she might find herself consuming food unhealthy and eventually growing excess fat in her stomach.