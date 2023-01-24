Video: Blackface calls out junior colleague, Asake over intellectual theft
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k.
Blackface has called out Asake for paying the sum of $165K to shoot ‘Joha’ music video but ignoring him, the real owner of the song.
It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k. Following his revelation, singer, Blackface called out Asake for not acknowledging him on the song.
Expressing his anger on Twitter, he wrote:
You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una ! I dey come !
They love music I know But does it give them the right to sample remake or remix works I have alrea