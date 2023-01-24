Video: Blackface calls out junior colleague, Asake over intellectual theft

It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k.

Following his revelation, singer, Blackface called out Asake for not acknowledging him on the song.

Blackface has called out Asake for paying the sum of $165K to shoot ‘Joha’ music video but ignoring him, the real owner of the song.

It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k. Following his revelation, singer, Blackface called out Asake for not acknowledging him on the song.

Expressing his anger on Twitter, he wrote: