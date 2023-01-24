ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Blackface calls out junior colleague, Asake over intellectual theft

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 401 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k.
  • Following his revelation, singer, Blackface called out Asake for not acknowledging him on the song.

Blackface has called out Asake for paying the sum of $165K to shoot ‘Joha’ music video but ignoring him, the real owner of the song.

It will be recalled that TG Omori revealed that Asake’s music video, “Joha” was shot for the sum of $165k. Following his revelation, singer, Blackface called out Asake for not acknowledging him on the song.

Expressing his anger on Twitter, he wrote:

You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una ! I dey come !

They love music I know But does it give them the right to sample remake or remix works I have alrea

Previous articleHalima Abubakar tattooed Apostle Suleman’s name on her body – Close friend reveals

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 401 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Styller Supreme Releases New Song ‘Love on You (L.O.Y)’

7 hours ago

Dr Oby Ezekwesili Coomends High Definition Film Studio, As If I Am President Movie Wazobia Version Premieres To Overwhelming Success

7 hours ago

Video: It’s not our fault his wife gave him a Bstard’ – Khloe tackles Nedu for saying women go to BBNaija to sell their bodies

9 hours ago

Video: “You stress me this year, you disappear”, Sophia Momodu writes in new post – [VIDEO]

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button