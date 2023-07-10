Video: “Billionaire in the kitchen” – Video of Femi Otedola cooking with his only son Fewa breaks internet [Watch]

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has shared a sweet moment with his only son, Fewa on social media.

If there is one thing that people like about Femi, it is that he makes time for his family to spend quality time with them.

In the kitchen, the businessman and his son Fewa could be seen cooking. Both men swirled something in a bowl as they intended to provide a delicious lunch to the ladies.

As they took to social media, social media users praised Femi Otedola for being a decent father to his children, particularly his son, Fewa. Because he is wealthy and well-to-do, some recommended him to hire a chef.

Watch the video below:

Some reactions are shown below:

user kbaba said, “boss of all bosses I salute sir”.

Xter said, “my crush fewa, I’ve been crushing on him for the first time i saw him making videos with cuppy or temi can’t remember well…”

Snoopy said, “Proud of you sir, keep doing the good works”.

mummy DJ treats said, “Well done sir not all father can do this ooo”.

olayinka olagunju said, “now dt he is grown…@ early stage of that family i dont believe he stays around d dinning not to talk of kitchen…there is season for everything”.

pamelaonwuzulike said, “Completely committed to his family”.

Ty Gold said, “this man is actually enjoying himself. he didn’t allow money take him away from family life”.

christiansen175 said, “Nice one! Family is priceless so enjoy the bonding and memories”.