Video: Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana gifts Portable N3million to support his music

Billionaire Businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana has gifted singer, Portable N3 million to support his music.

Portable made this known as he took to his Instagram story to post his conversation with the billionaire businessman.

In the chat, Obi Cubana had promised to sponsor the singer’s music with N3 million.

Cubana had questioned if he should send the money in bit or at once to the singer.

In response, Portable said he was okay with any of the choice as he trust the businessman.

Cubana said, “I wanna send you 3m support. Can I send 1m today and 1m tomorrow and 1m Monday?

Or the 3m together Monday?”.

Portable replied, “Send am Oga me I believe you”.

Obi Cubana gifts 6 big cows to fans of Tunde Ednut, as he marks 37th birthday

Tunde also received the sum of N5 million and six cows from socialite Obi Cubana.

Expressing his excitement over the gifts, Tunde said,

“Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God help me thank him oo!”

Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare fame donated one big cow, Skitmaker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow and so many other celebrities are contributing in several ways to make the party a grand one.

Tunde also warned that only those with their PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would stand chances of winning his giveaways; cash and new cars.

