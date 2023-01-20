ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Billionaire Businessman, Obi Cubana gifts 6 big cows to fans of Tunde Ednut, as he marks 37th birthday today

Former Nigerian music star Tunde Ednut is celebrating his 37th birthday party today, January 20, 2023

Obi Cubana gifted Tunde Ednut, Six big cows, while Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare fame donated one big cow, Skit maker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow

Former musician and popular Nigerian Blogger Tunde Ednut is celebrating his 37th birthday party today, January 20, 2023.

Popular celebrity business man and Nigerian Billionaire, Obi Cubana gifted the former musician now a blogger, Six big cows, while Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare fame donated one big cow, Skitmaker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow and so many other celebrities are contributing in several ways to make the party a grand one.

Tunde also warned that only those with their PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would stand chances of winning his giveaways; cash and new cars.

Last year, Tunde Ednut made news with his birthday celebration held in different parts of the country and outside Nigeria.

The blogger threw a lavish birthday in cities like Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Benin, Kogi, Port Harcourt and Atlanta.

The former musical artiste shared videos of the event from all cities on Instagram.

It was a joyous event as fans, friends and celebrities are and danced.

Tunde also received the sum of N5 million and six cows from socialite Obi Cubana.

Expressing his excitement over the gifts, Tunde said, “Obi Cubana dash me 5,000,000 million naira ooo! N5,000,000 and six cows Ahh! Oh my God help me thank him oo!”

