ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi involved in a car accident

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read

Makhosazane Twala, also known as Khosi, the winner of the BBTitans reality show, opens up about her childhood as a Christian and how she was a virgin until the age of 22. During a recent interview with media personality Hero Daniels, she revealed that she was a devout Christian during her adolescence. Kkhosi stated that as a devout Christian, she kept her virginity and avoided negative social activities during that time. In her words, “Believing in the Higher Power has always been a big thing in my life. Just that at some points it was stronger than others. “I got baptised when I was 18. Between 18 to 21, I was such as strong believer. I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink. I was a virgin waiting for my husband [laughs]. And then at 22, I was like, what?!” The 25-year-old South African journalist added: “I have always been a religious person. Back then, I didn’t have much but life was like, this got better. But funny enough, I was beginning to be unhappy. “I don’t know how to explain it. So, when I was in tertiary [institution], I didn’t have a lot. But I was determined. The only thing I had was that I’m gonna get my education then I’m gonna strive. “I think the downfall was the fact that I got my education [graduated] and I still didn’t have a paying job.”

Khosi Twala, the winner of Big Brother Titans, was in a car accident with her mother, boyfriend, and other participants.

According to reports, Khosi Twala, the Big Brother Titans winner, was in a car accident on Sunday morning in Mozambique.

She was in the car with her mother, Mmeli Khumalo, and her boyfriend Marvin Achi, who is also a Big Brother Titans participant.

The incident took place in Maputo, a seaside city. They are thought to have been traveling in a car that veered off the road and struck a tree.

Khosi and her friends were transported to a nearby hospital, where they received minor injury care.

Since then, everyone has been released from the hospital, and they are all resting at their hotel.

Khosi, 24, is from Soweto in South Africa. She has a legal degree and models. In 2023, she became the first woman to win Big Brother Titans.

She is renowned for her beauty, wit, and intelligence.

Fans of Khosi are pleased to learn that she is healing from the accident and is unscathed.

Khosi has not yet made a public remark regarding the incident, although one is anticipated shortly.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

#BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Emotionally Wishes His Wife A Safe Delivery This Week

1 min ago

Video: “To a woman who claims 35 years every year”- Debbie Shokoya ridicules at Allwell Ademola as she turns 41

40 mins ago

Video: “It’s unfair when I enter the toilet the first thing I see is poo” – Mercy Eke begs housemates to clean after themselves

60 mins ago

(3Gar Biography, Age, Music, Career)

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button