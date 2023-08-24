Video: “Big brother sees everything” – Netizens react as Tolanibaj and Neo spotted kissing in toilet

Reality stars Neo Akpofure and Tolanibaj were caught on tape kissing passionately in the toilet.

Viewers have been keeping a close eye on Neo and Tolanibaj’s romance during the duration of the reality program.

The couple appeared to have become surprisingly close, gaining attention for their shared moments.

However, this connection had previously been compromised owing to a squabble between Tolanibaj and another housemate, Ilebaye.

The fight erupted as a result of Tolanibaj’s advances on Neo, which irritated him.

Frustrated by the circumstance, Neo had publicly stated his intention to cut all links with Tolanibaj within the walls of Biggie’s house.

The recent revelation, however, throws a curveball into the narrative. A recorded video has surfaced, capturing Neo and Tolanibaj engaged in a passionate kiss within the privacy of a toilet.

Evidently aiming to avoid the ever-present cameras that monitor the house’s activities, the two housemates sought a secluded corner to indulge in their secret tryst.

Reacting to the post…

@BATmustcollect said: “Camera inside toilet?? Isn’t this affecting their privacy?”

@streetking_007 noted: “When u hear big brother see everything u think say he dey play 😂😂”

@kofi_pinnocio wrote: “they don’t show us anything there, unless it’s necessary…but they see everything. sadly😩.”

@real_me_lulu stated: “They are well aware there’s camera there.”

See below;