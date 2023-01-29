Video: Big Brother Naija Star, Ka3na Welcomes Newborn Baby In The UK [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ka3na Jones has welcomed her second child in the UK

The new mum of two took to her Instagram story to announce the good news

Sharing a photo of him in her maternity gown, Ka3na revealed that he has given birth to a bouncing baby. The mother of two, however, didn’t reveal the sex of her child

Popular Big Brother star and entrepreneur, Ka3na Jones, welcome a newborn baby in the United Kingdom.

This comes months after the mother of two relocated from Nigeria to United Kingdom the with her daughter, Lila.

Taking to her Instagram story, someone on behalf of Ka3na shared a video of her after giving birth to her second child.

“Hey Everyone! Here to let you know Ka3na has given birth to a bouncing new baby. Thanks for all your lovely messages,” the caption read.

The new mother could be seen unwrapping the gift of a dolphin necklace supposedly a push gift from her husband.

Recall that last year, Ka3na had filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years.

Speaking on her divorce, Ka3na stated that although taking decision on her marriage and relocation were her toughest decision in 2022, it was worth it.

She noted how pressing the restart button is always the most dreaded action when considering divorce.

For her, she chose to stand with Nathan W. Morris, who said that life is a masterpiece.

Following her divorce, Ka3na had relocated to the UK with their daughter.