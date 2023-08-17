Video: “Bewaji isn’t my first wife; na daughter she be” – Portable opens up on his marital life

Controversial singer Portable has admitted that his wife Bewaji is not his first wife and that she first treated him like a daughter.

While participating in the renowned podcast the Honest Bunch, he made several revelations regarding his private life.

He claims that He Bewaji is not his first wife, despite popular belief. He claimed that his real first wife had let him down, so he chose Bewaji instead, who was more like a daughter.

Portable, Bewaji and son

He claimed that Bewaji used to support him financially and send him money when he was in need.

She persisted in supporting him, according to Portable, up until the day he decided to wed her.

