Video: “Best stepdaughter ever”- Iyabo Ojo celebrates her man, Paul Okoye’s daughter as she clocks 26

Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her stepdaughter, Vanessa Onyinye’s birthday.

The daughter of her lover, Paul Okoye turns 26 today, January 25th, 2023.

Iyabo, who has been anxiously counting down to her birthday, took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of the celebrant.

“Happy 26th Birthday my darling daughter @vanzyvanz this year is your year of greater achievement and happiness, keep winning and shine on nothing do you … I love you plenty,” Iyabo wrote.

She then added the hashtag, “#Beststepdaughterever”.

Responding, Onyinye wrote: “Amen Amen. Love youuu.”