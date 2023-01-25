ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Best stepdaughter ever”- Iyabo Ojo celebrates her man, Paul Okoye’s daughter as she clocks 26

  • Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her stepdaughter, Vanessa Onyinye’s birthday.
  • The daughter of her lover, Paul Okoye turns 26 today, January 25th, 2023.
  • Iyabo, who has been anxiously counting down to her birthday, took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of the celebrant.

Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her boyfriend, Paul Okoye’s daughter, Onyinyechukwuka Okoye.

The music executive’s daughter turns 26 today and Iyabo Ojo posted her photos on Instagram with a moving caption professing her love for her.

“Happy 26th Birthday my darling daughter @vanzyvanz this year is your year of greater achievement and happiness, keep winning and shine on nothing do you … I love you plenty,” Iyabo wrote.

She then added the hashtag, “#Beststepdaughterever”.

Responding, Onyinye wrote: “Amen Amen. Love youuu.”

