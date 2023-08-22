Video: Benue Cyclist, Lands in Hospital After 15-Day Road Trip to Lagos in Quest to See Davido

Emmanuel Myam, better known as Emmiwuks, a fan of renowned artist David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was hospitalized after a remarkable 15-day bicycle ride from Benue State to Lagos to visit the Music sensation.

Remember that on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Benue Cyclist successfully made his way to Lagos, where he was welcomed by the Tiv community living in the state.

Davido had advised the young man to turn back while on the journey, stating that he was not available at the time. He then asked the fan’s account information, but Emmiwuks denied the monetary gesture.

Undeterred, Emmiwuks made an impromptu visit to the singer’s home on Saturday night with the expectation of meeting Davido, and it turned out that Davido wasn’t there.

However, in a freshly surfaced video noticed on his social media page, Emmiwuks appeared visibly feeble and in a state of ill health, while receiving intravenous drips that were firmly affixed to his hand.

Emmiwuks was seen with his buddies sitting close to his hospital bed. They asked if he was hungry, and he said they could bring him anything edible to eat.

Although the Benue Cyclist didn’t meet Davido at his Lekki home, he declared his mission accomplished, and he is satisfied to have glimpsed Davido’s abode in Lagos.