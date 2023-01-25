Video: Bella Shmurda hints on switching from Yahoo Yahoo to music

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking during a chat on Tea With Taymesan podcast, Bella explained the lyrics of his song which was a narration of his life story.

Bella Shmurda, however, said that before he got the laptop he used to collect 100 or 200 dollars from clients, so it was painful he could not make more money.

Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has given a hint that he used to be into Yahoo Yahoo also known as internet fraud.

He recounted how he sang about how a friend named Lati of his gave him money which he used to buy laptop.

However, after six months of using the laptop to ‘do business’ the Newborn Fela crooner said was struggling to cash out.

According to the musician, he then used some of the money he made at the time to pay for studio session and sang his heart out.

He noted that more complicatedly, he said his girlfriend, Omotena informed him that she was pregnant when he was still squatting and struggling to survive.