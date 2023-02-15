Video: Bella flies out to London to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Sheggz [Photos/Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To join her love-interest, Bella boarded an international flight with British Airways on Monday and shared a video from her time on the plane.

When she finally touched down, the BBNaija love-birds linked up and intrigued fans with some Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

Recall that days ago that Sheggz traveled back to the UK which is where he was based before his participation.







Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bella did not want distance to stop her from celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day with her lover.

She flew to London, the United Kingdom to meet Sheggz so they could spend Valentine’s Day in each other’s warm embrace.

The couple who dressed casually posed in a simple yet elegant bedroom.

fucken.awesome__; I love how their love keeps growing amidst everything we put them through.

cenchihairfactory; Love is sweet ooo when money enter love is sweeter ,this one na rich people love not for commoners like we 😂😂😂😂😂

emmanuelesquire; Omo people are taking this valentine thing serious o – omo, me I no do valentine biko, I Don wear face mask because love is in the air – I no wan contact am biko 😏

princess_shally2; The ship people ever thought would sails…it is sailing sweetly and smoothly🙌🙌🙌😍

nelleeeeee; Love is sweeter when both parties have money 😍😍😍.