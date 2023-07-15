Video: “Believe In Yourself” Davido Inspires His Fans, Set To Make History In Toronto

Ahead of his Toronto concert, Singer, Davido, who is currently on tour held a welcome dinner with his crew.

Sharing photos from the dinner night, Davido advised his fans to believe in themselves.

According to him, once they believe in themselves, the rest will follow.

“Welcome dinner last night in Toronto. We make history Tonight! Believe in yourself and the rest will follow!”.

Don Jazzy, a well-known music executive, explains why he declined to sign Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Davido to his now-defunct record label, Mo’hits.

The revelations were made by Don Jazzy while he was a guest on the Fisayo Fosudo-hosted Leaderboard podcast.

The CEO of Mavin Records explained that he was unable to sign Wizkid because Banky W, the CEO of EME Records, had already seized the chance to sign the Starboy.

Don Baba J revealed that he had the opportunity to sign Davido but declined because he thought Davido would succeed without the help of a record label.

Don Jazzy also expressed regret for not signing artists like Simi and Teni. He mentioned that he came close to signing rapper Falz The Bahd Guy, but unfortunately, the deal fell through.

In his words, “I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that he would be fine. Wizkid, obviously, I couldn’t because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal.”