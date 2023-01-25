Video: Being his mama is the best thing in the universe-Adesua Etomi pens heartfelt note to son, Zaiah as he clocks two

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adesua Etomi Wellington has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Zaiah who turns 2 today, January 25th, 2023.

The actress welcomed her first child in 2021 after three years of marriage and after losing twins.

Celebrating her son on this special day, the thespian who has also dived into music took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter where she penned a heartfelt note for the boy.

Adesua Etomi described her son as her sweet face, sunshine of her life, honey bunny, smart boy, among others.

She reiterated her love for her son while admitting that being his mother is the best thing in the universe.

