Video: Before I represent any brand, I make sure our values align – Funke Akindele reveals

Award-winning Nollywood actress and director, Funke Akindele has discussed the factors she takes into account before accepting a position as a brand ambassador.

She added that she always prioritizes quality in all areas of her business and makes sure that the company that wants to hire her as a brand ambassador shares the same ideals.

Funke Akindele, a former PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos state, spoke at a ceremony to renew her brand ambassadorial arrangement with WAW detergent.

She said; “I am thrilled to continue representing this incredible brand. I never compromise on quality, and before I represent any brand, I make sure that our values align. This detergent has consistently delivered exceptional quality and truly lives up to its promise of ‘Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.’

Throughout our partnership, I have witnessed the enthusiasm it generates among consumers. Sharing my personal experiences with the product on social media and other platforms has allowed me to build trust and credibility with our valued customers.”

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby, JJC skillz fuel reconciliation rumor

Following recent behavior on social media, estranged celebrity couple Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC skillz, have stirred up online rumors of reconciliation.

The actress and music mogul’s marriage hit a rough patch last year, which ultimately resulted in their separation.

On Instagram, the ex-lovers stopped following one another, and their actions raised questions about their relationship.

They started following each other again on Instagram less than a year after the infamous unfollowing, which sparked a huge outcry from their ardent supporters who want them to reconcile.

In June 2022, JJC Skillz made known that he was separating from Funke. Their six-year relationship led to the birth of twin boys.

News trended online that JJC Skillz allegedly got married to an Ebira lady, Falilat Raji, in Kano state, and photos from their wedding day made the rounds