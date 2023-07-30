Video: Beauty And Neo Akpofure Are in A Relationship – Doyin Spills

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Doyin, has revealed that her friend, Beauty Tukura is dating Neo Akpofure.

The reality TV star made this known to Ilebaye during a heated episode after the Saturday night party. Neo and Ilebaye had clashed due to complications arising from wanting to be with each other and it led to her crying.

Doyin took the 22-year-old housemate to the rest room and told her that Neo is seeing Beauty outside the house, so it may be in her best interest to forget about having anything serious with him.

Despite the revelation, Ilebaye said she does not care about that because he’s the one who’s been coming on to her. She also said that he often sends her message on social media but she refuses to reply and even in the house, he makes advances at her.

