Video: “Be the one who apologizes to you and not to anyone”– Sarah Martins affirms in new post, Yul Edochie reacts

Sarah summed up her statement by urging people to be the ones to apologize to themselves and not to anyone else.

Yul Edochie on his part however raised eyebrows over his reaction to the post.







Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins recently took to social media to share a cryptic post about apology and how it may affect the human psyche.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the thespian who is currently being threatened with an N500M lawsuit by Yul Edochie’s first wife, May penned a thought-provoking note.

She however summed up her statement by urging people to be the ones to apologize to themselves and not to anyone else.

In her words:

“Apologies trapped in throats of the guilty shouldn’t hold your innocence hostage. Be the one who apologizes to you and not to anyone else! It will attack your peace, but never give it the freedom to become your master! Read to comprehend 😊

Good night 💤.”

Yul Edochie on his part however raised eyebrows over his reaction to the post. A glance at the post shows that the movie boss liked it.