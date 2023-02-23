Video: Be my 2nd wife, Yul has opened the door- Browny Igboegwu proposes to actress, Ify in funny video with Kanayo, others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian Actor, Browny Igboegwu has teased his fans with a video of himself proposing to his colleague Ify Eze.

Browny and Ify were among the Nollywood actors that stormed Asaba stadium for the AGN Health week fitness awareness programme on Monday, and he shared fun moments with Ify, Kanayo O Kanayo, Luchy Donalds, others on his official Facebook page.

In an attempt to persuade her, the actor cited Yul Edochie’s 2nd marriage scandal as a perfect example to suppress her worries about naysayers.

His words;

“Marry me, Yul Edochie has opened door, highest Instablog will write about me”

Kanayo, Luchy Donalds, others found his marriage proposal exciting as they all laughed and cracked jokes about it.

Browny ended up pecking Ify and they shared a warm hug to the amusement of Actor Kanayo O Kanayo.

Captioning the video, The married Actor, Browny wrote;