Video: “Be kind to rude people”- Eniola Badmus speaks following criticism from colleague, Georgina Onuoha

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has shared a message about the importance of spreading love amid the criticism she has received for her detention of TikToker, Ego.

Eniola took to Instagram to list the various ways we can spread love to others.

She encouraged her fans to help the less fortunate, volunteer at a charity, be kind to others, and donate to a good cause.

Eniola went on to say that we should donate to a good cause, be kind even to rude people, give lunch or packages, be a good listener, and encourage someone who is going through a difficult time.

“The only way we can spread love.

Help the less fortunate,

Volunteer at a charity,

Say kind words to the people you meet.

Give to a good cause.

Be kind even to rude people.

Give lunch or care packages to a homeless person.

Smile more often

Be a good listener to someone

Encourage someone who is going through a tough time”.

This comes after her senior colleague, Georgina Onuoha, chastised her for detaining and arresting Tiktoker, Ego, who defamed her.

Georgina lectured Eniola on how defamation is not a criminal offense, thus making it illegal for her to arrest and detain the lady in a lengthy post on her Instagram page.

She advised the actress to sue her for monetary damages and to stop abusing power and intimidating the woman.

The outspoken lady expressed her dissatisfaction with the Nigerian police collaborating with Eniola to intimidate her.

“In any functioning society, if someone defames you, it is within your rights to seek damages done to your reputation. What she did was wrong and defamatory. Eniola your next line of action will be to sue her for defamation and seek restitution.

Arresting her means you are equally breaking the law. Slander or defamation is not a criminal offense that warrants arrest and parading this young woman like a criminal. Yes, she defamed you, sue her for damages. This is an abuse of power and intimidation on your part. Use the law diligently and not oppressively. Shame on the police officers indulging in this nonsense. Read more here.