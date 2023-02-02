Video: BBTitans: Theo Traw tenders apology to Phyna for insulting her during her season [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently evicted BBTiants housemate, Theo Traw tenders a heartfelt apology to Phyna for insulting her during the season.

It will be recalled that Phya emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level-up season in 2022. Although she suffered major backlash for being perceived as “local”, she appeared unfazed.

While Theo was speaking on Twitter space, he revealed that he was one of those who trolled Phyna. Apparently, he had slammed her for being one of the less attractive ladies of the season.

He also tweeted that Phyna would be the least to get the attention of men outside the house. Theo Traw, however, tendered an apology to Phyna for saying hurtful things about her.