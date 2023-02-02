ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBTitans: Theo Traw tenders apology to Phyna for insulting her during her season [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 60 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Theo Traw, however, tendered an apology to Phyna for saying hurtful things about her.

Recently evicted BBTiants housemate, Theo Traw tenders a heartfelt apology to Phyna for insulting her during the season.

It will be recalled that Phya emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level-up season in 2022. Although she suffered major backlash for being perceived as “local”, she appeared unfazed.

While Theo was speaking on Twitter space, he revealed that he was one of those who trolled Phyna. Apparently, he had slammed her for being one of the less attractive ladies of the season.

He also tweeted that Phyna would be the least to get the attention of men outside the house. Theo Traw, however, tendered an apology to Phyna for saying hurtful things about her.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 60 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Lady goes unclad in banking hall, demands all money from account; Kate Henshaw reacts – [Video]

21 mins ago

Video: Buhari’s administration wasted 8 years of our lives – Adekunle Gold cries out

1 hour ago

Video: Celebrity life is sweet – BBNaija’s Cross writes after fan settled his bill

1 hour ago

Video: Actress Simisola Gold arrested by ICPC for selling new naira notes

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button