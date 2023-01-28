Video: #BBTitans: “No more feelings for Khosi”- Miracle begs to Yemi after almost exchanging blows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The truth or dare game played by the BBTitans housemates almost led to a physical fight, thanks to intervention

Khosi was about to explain her situation with Miracle when Yemi stopped her, which got Miracle angry

Yemi refused to tolerate disrespect which led to an almost physical brawl that the rest of the housemates had to separate them

When the atmosphere became less tense, Miracle apologised to Yemi for disrespecting him, and affirmed that at that moment, he no longer has feelings for Khosi.

The Big Brother Titans show has started to deliver the much needed drama, and netizens are having fun with the chaos.

South African housemate Khosi has two men Yemi and Miracle on her hands and during their truth or dare game, she was asked to explain what exactly she is doing with Miracle.

Yemi who seems to be the most favoured of the two stopped Khosi from explaining and Miracle demanded that she did regardless, telling Yemi to shut up.

The disrespect didn’t go down well with Yemi who got up to attack Miracle, a physical fight was eventually avoided because the other housemates rushed to intervene.

Some reactions culled below:

ellen_daterush2022: “Miracle looks like he planned this, is big brother scripted? Cos I don’t understand.”

dr_posh: “No be every time 2 women dey fight for man, make 2 men fight for woman make we watch….”

megxquisite_collections: “I love miracle ooo, kai, this game is complicated, this dude knows how to buy fans, he understands how the human mind works… Kai., Na this week big brother start.”

enny_berry22: “It’s the way khosi thinks yemi will be loyal after this.”

evlyn_sylvester: “I respect this miracle sha. Takes a great guy to apologize.”