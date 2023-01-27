Video: #BBTitans: Lukay and Ipeleng caught copulating [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This may come as a shock to many BBTitans viewers and even some of the other housemates, as Lukay and Ipeleng are one of the most gentle.

The duo who started showing signs of intimacy earlier in the afternoon by kissing in public consummated their bond in the evening.

BBTitans housemates, Lukay and Ipeleng become the first among their colleagues to have sex in Big Brother’s house.

The duo who started showing signs of intimacy earlier in the afternoon by kissing in public consummated their bond in the evening.

This may come as a shock to many BBTitans viewers and even some of the other housemates, as Lukay and Ipeleng are one of the most gentle.

The two South Africans were caught having sex in the garden after the Pool party on Thursday night.

Marvin, Jaypee and Yvonne, and some others witnessed the performance after the noise from the scene caught their attention.

Ipeleng and Lukay could be seen entering the bathroom together afterwards and disposing of the used condom.