Video: BBTitans: “Let’s just be cordial for now” – Yemi ends things with Blue Aiva

BBTitans Yemi Cregx has finally ended things with his ‘side chic‘, Blue Aiva, and has asked that they keep things cordial between them.

On Sunday night, during the eviction show, Ebuka asked Yemi why he always sneaks out of bed to kiss Blue Aiva at 2 am every night.

Although Yemi blatantly denied Ebuka’s allegations, Khosi, his love interest was heartbroken.

Speaking with her, Yemi said:

“Let’s just be cordial for now. Not like I don’t want to do this, but it’s too much for me right now. It won’t change my feelings towards you.”

Moreso, he gave her the go-ahead to be with whoever she wants to be.