Video: BBTITANS: Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva Emerges As Week 3 Heads of House

Big Brother Titans Housemates has taken to the arena to battle for the Big Brother Titans Week 3 head of house challenge, and congratulations to Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva as he emerges as the week 2 BBTitans head of house.

The Big Brother Titans Season 1 2022 week 3 head of house games featured two type of games, following the rules the two highest male housemate from game one will progress through to the next phase. Same way for the top 2 female housemates.

As we know, the head of house winner gets to enjoy certain privileges which are not available for other housemate, access to the Head of house exclusive lounge, veto power to save housemate/pairs from eviction and others.

So after playing the games Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva emerged as the winner of the week 3 BBTitans head of house games and will become the second official head of house for the Big Brother Titans season 1 show.