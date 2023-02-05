ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBTitans: JayKay Has Just Been Evicted From Big Brother Titans Show

1 minute read

BBTitans: JayKay Has Just Been Evicted From Big Brother Titans Show

Big Brother Titans Housemates, Jaypee from Nigeria and Lukay from South Africa Has just been evicted and sent out from the Big Brother Titans Season 1 edition house.

They become the second pair of housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Titans house. They were nominated alongside other 3pairs. The likes of Ipeleng And Blaqboi , Thabang And Nana, Marvin and Yaya.

Marvin came up on eviction after the head of houses Kanaga Jr and Tsatsii replaced him for someone else nominated for eviction, Clearing the air Kanaga reveals thats his reason are from a personal angle and this although has made Marvin change his attitude toward Kanaga Jr.

According to Kanaga Jr the head of house;

My Reason For Nominating Marvin Came From A Personal Angle

Watch video clip below;

