Video: BBTitans: “I’ll do whatever it takes to make it work” — Yemi pleads with Khosi [Video]

This comes after Khosi broke up with her partner over his incessant flirtation and making her look crazy for complaining.

BBTitans housemate, Yemi Cregx, pleads with his love interest, Khosi, following their disagreement over Blue Aiva.

Yemi who had blamed her for kissing Miracle and BlaqBoi swallowed his pride and apologized to make things work between them again.

“I like you and I’ll do what it takes to make it work. If you want me to keep my distance from Blue Aiva, I’ll do it. I’ll work on it if that’s going to make you happy,” he stated.

