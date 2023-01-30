Video: BBTitans: “I’ll do whatever it takes to make it work” — Yemi pleads with Khosi [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This comes after Khosi broke up with her partner over his incessant flirtation and making her look crazy for complaining.

BBTitans housemate, Yemi Cregx, pleads with his love interest, Khosi, following their disagreement over Blue Aiva.

Yemi who had blamed her for kissing Miracle and BlaqBoi swallowed his pride and apologized to make things work between them again.