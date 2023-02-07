ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBTitans: "I roll with a deadly group of people that can f**k Khosi up" – Nana brags [Video]

  • Last night got heated in the BBTitans house as housemates, Nana and Khosi fight dirty over Khosi’s closeness to Thabang.
  • Today, while the Kaduna born was chit-chatting with her gang, she revisits last night’s issue and went on about how Khosi has no idea who she is.

BBTitans housemate, Nana is still raving about her scuffle with fellow housemate, Khosi over her partner, Thanag last night.

Recall that GISTLOVER earlier reported how Nana and Khosi got into a heated argument that almost led to the ladies getting physical.

Today, while the Kaduna born was chit-chatting with her gang, she revisits last night’s issue and went on about how Khosi has no idea who she is.

According to her, she rolls with “a deadly group of people that can fuck Khosi up” if she tried to put her hands on her.

She further stated that these people are on the outside watching.

Last night got heated in the BBTitans house as housemates, Nana and Khosi fight dirty over Khosi’s closeness to Thabang.

It all began after Khosi was playing cards in alone Sandton (upstairs) and Thabang decided to go talk to her. Nana who already feels Thabang‘s closeness to Khosi is why they have been up for nominations twice in a row, joked about his movement.

She called him insinuating he should leave a Khosi alone. Apparently this was already not sitting well with Khosi who rushed down to confront Nana in a way Jenni 0 didn’t like. According To her Khosi pulled Nana by her jacket and it did not sit well with her.

Khosi confronts Nana, while jennie O rushes to Nana’s aide. Miracle also moves to the to the scene to protect his partner, Khosi.

