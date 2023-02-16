Video: BBTitans: Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share a kiss, fans react [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent video making the rounds on socials, Blue Aiva and Blaqboi have been caught sharing a kiss by her bedside.

Apparently, Blue had told both Blaqboia and Marvin that she liked them both. Following the confrontation, both guys refused to back down, as each would still sneak to Blue Aiva’s bed.







Finally, Big Brother Titans housemates, Blue Aiva and Blaqboi shared a passionate kiss and fans cannot stop bickering.

Recall that Blue AIva’s love interests Blaqboi and Marvin confronted her over her numerous lies to both of them.

This also trails Yemi’s hot breakfast to Blue, as he asked that they stay “cordial” henceforth so he can focus on Khosi.

Moreover, there is also the issue of Blaboi being involved with a fellow housemate, Nana. Some fans of the show have opined that Blaqboi is only trying o get his pound of flesh from Blue Aiva following her game of deceit.