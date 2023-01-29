Video: BBNaija’s Whitemoney Breaks Hearts of Female Admirers as He Unveils New Lover [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ winner, Hazel Onuo popularly known as Whitemoney seems to have found love.

Breaking hearts, the upcoming singer took to his Instagram page to show off his new Queen.

Unveiling her to his millions of followers, Whitemoney revealed that he has been taken. According to the reality star, though all love story is beautiful, however, theirs is his favorite.

Whitemoney, however, didn’t show off his new woman’s face as he kept her identity hidden.

“(TAKEN) Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favorite.

Mark your calendar. #JADA out on all platforms on the 3rd February, 2023″.

“If you doubt that I’ll one day be a Music megastar, God will shock you” – Whitemoney tells naysayers

BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney is out here letting everyone know that he still has dreams of becoming a music megastar.

The reality TV star took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share with his fans that he still believes he can make it in the music industry.

According to him, he has never had the cause to doubt himself and anyone who doubts him will be shocked by God.

He wrote:

”I NEVER DOUBTED MYSELF FOR ONE DAY ,SO IF YOU DOUBT THAT I WHITEMONEY WOULD ONE DAY BE A MEGA SUPERSTAR IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY,GOD GO SHOCK YOU IN JESUS NAME AMEN”