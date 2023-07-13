Video: BBNaija’s Vee laments after being scammed by plumber, vows to get him jailed

Victoria Adeleye alias Vee, a contestant on BBNaija 2020, claims that a plumber she hired scammed her out of more than N130,000 for a subpar job.

She disclosed that he paid N150,000 in several installments for a task that should have cost N20,000 to fix the tap in her home.

On Wednesday, Vee narrated what happened on her Twitter page and vented.

She claimed that because the tap he fixed continued to malfunction, she had to keep calling him back and paying for each service.

Vee reported that two days ago, it broke once more, and she called another plumber, who informed her that the first was only turning off her water from the outside while billing her for work each time she called.

The singer vowed to get her plumber arrested and sent to jail.

She wrote; “My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because “everyone is hungry” He will eat in jail. I don’t even mind that people are making excuses or laughing btw, because this kind of wickedness will surely touch everyone if we don’t start holding badly behaved people responsible.

I complained that my kitchen tap wasn’t working. He came to fix it. I told him to replace my kitchen tap too. He said the tap was 15k, a few parts and workmanship made the total 25k. I paid no questions asked.

My tap stopped working again less than 1 week after. He said there was something wrong with the filter. The whole thing came up to about 22k. He “fixed” it. I paid.

2 weeks later, my tap stopped running again. He said he wanted to connect my kitchen water to a different pumping machine, buy some pipes. I let him do his work because I know NOTHING about plumbing. He finished and said the total was 95k. I paid.

My tap stopped working again 2 days ago. I didn’t call him or inform in him IN ANY WAY, because I wanted to get another plumber. This fool called me yesterday saying that he suspects that my filter is blocked. I told him to come and check regardless.

He came to my apartment today and said he wants to change the filter for 46k. I said no, called someone else and that person told me the plumber was simply turning off my water from outside. There was NOTHING wrong with my sink.

I live by myself. So I have zero knowledge of anything. I grew up in a completely different environment, so I tend to give people the benefit of doubt. So I never suspected anything. I hate how Nigerians have normalised this kind of behaviour.