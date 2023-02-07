Video: BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa faces backlash for wearing glove while eating ‘swallow’, she reacts [VIDEO]
- In the video, Uriel Oputa, who had artificial nails on, ate her meal while wearing a nylon glove on her hand.
- Many Nigerians found the idea of using a glove to eat weird and did not hesitate to drag her.
Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum chef, Uriel Oputa has been dragged online for wearing a glove while eating ‘swallow’.
A video of the popular reality TV star had been posted on her Instagram page, capturing her devouring a plate of what seemed to be amala and abula soup (combination of ewedu and gbegiri).
However, responding to one of her followers who suggested that she should have used cutlery instead of a glove, Uriel Oputa clarified that what had she a food glove on. She wrote:
“It’s food gloves and I have long nails. Thank you dear.”
See some of the reactions culled below:
duffyblush
Gloves, cutlery, same difference!! Y’all be having opinions about another person’s food. Na wa!!
chimma028
What happened to your hand
iamprincekc
Instead of nylon gloves why not use a spoon? 🤷♂️
shygirlonhere
You guys talking about nylon gloves will still buy Amala that they wrapped in nylon. She probably doesn’t want it to get under her nails
enjay__masseuse
And you think this is healthy? Spoon or fork would have been better
maryann_jm
If she use her hand now you guys will complain about the nails 💅 she use glove again you guys are still complaining oga ooo
chygal
UU where is that hair from? I want 😍
adaezefaith244
Your beautiful❤️❤️❤️
hazmi0131
This social media life no easy 🤦♀️ even after she explained why she’s using gloves…. People still get so many negativity to dish out 😔 hmm
_j_lorelle
Do some of you even understand what choice means? It’s her choice what she chose to use jez