Video: BBNaija’s Princess’ ex-Partner, Bitto Bryan, reacts following her eviction

Bitto Bryan, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala housemate, recently resorted to social media to mock his former partner, Princess, after her second straight eviction from the popular reality show.

During Season 3 of the show in 2018, Bitto took advantage of the occasion to remind the public about their previous history as roommates and lovers.

Bitto Bryan poked fun at Princess in a post uploaded on his official Twitter handle, calling her the first participant in BBNaija history to be evicted twice in a row.

Princess had already expressed her dissatisfaction and appeared to blame Bitto for their early departure.

On BBNaija Season 3, Princess and Bitto were renowned for their pairing, and their elimination from the show was attributed to their apparent lack of connection with one another.

However, history repeated itself during the BBNaija All Stars edition, with Princess being ousted in the early stages of the competition.

Bitto Bryan took a lighthearted jab at his former girlfriend, joking about her remarkable achievement of getting evicted twice in a row.

He wrote;

“I guess lightning does strike twice. Congratulations.”

The tweet quickly gained attention across social media platforms, sparking discussions and reactions among fans and followers of the BBNaija show.