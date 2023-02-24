Video: BBNaija’s Phyna receives adorable pet gift from fans

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor a.k.a Phyna has received an adorable pet gift from her cohort of fans.

The hype queen took to her Twitter page to share a photo of the cute little puppy she had taken delivery off.

Phyna introduced the puppy – which she christened Rockey – to her Twitter followers.

She hailed and thanked her Fan base, known as Phyna Nation, for the beautiful gift they sent her.

Sharing a photo of the dog, she captioned:

“Hi everyone meet Rockey🐶❤️ Phynation odogwu fanbase can’t love you less🥰 thank you”

She also took to her Snapchat page to share a video of the puppy being fed and further expressed her gratitude to her fans for granting her wish.





