Video: BBNaija’s Phyna receives adorable pet gift from fans
Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor a.k.a Phyna has received an adorable pet gift from her cohort of fans.
The hype queen took to her Twitter page to share a photo of the cute little puppy she had taken delivery off.
Phyna introduced the puppy – which she christened Rockey – to her Twitter followers.
She hailed and thanked her Fan base, known as Phyna Nation, for the beautiful gift they sent her.
Sharing a photo of the dog, she captioned:
“Hi everyone meet Rockey🐶❤️
Phynation odogwu fanbase can’t love you less🥰 thank you”
She also took to her Snapchat page to share a video of the puppy being fed and further expressed her gratitude to her fans for granting her wish.