Video: BBNaija’s Phyna and Sheggz win big at Trendupp Awards

Sheggz and Phyna, who are Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, take home major prizes at the recently held Trendupp Awards, which was held last night.

Nigeria’s first-ever award, the Trendupp Awards, was established to honor originality and celebrate the daring efforts of the nation’s content producers and influencers.

The third edition of the award ceremony took place last night, and many social media celebrities were beaming as they made their way home.

A number of celebrities, including Kiekie, Toyin Abraham, Denrele Edun, and others, attended.

Sheggz and Phyna from BBNaija emerged as winners at the event. . Sheggz was named the Force of Instagram, while Phyna emerged as the Force of Online Sensation.

Fans and lovers of the reality stars have flooded social media with bragging rights and praises for their favorites.

Taking to her Instagram story, Phyna shared a clip of her dancing with her award.

Ever the hype goddess, Phyna showed off her winning dance step.

“Winning dance step”, she captioned the video.